Thessaloniki street to be renamed after slain student

[InTime News]

The Thessaloniki Municipal Authority on Wednesday approved a petition to rename a street in the center of the port city to commemorate a young man who was beaten to death there by hooligans earlier this year. 

Under the decision, Gazi Street will be renamed Alkiviadis (Alkis) Kambanos, after the 19-year-old university student who was viciously beaten and fatally stabbed on the night of February 1 by a gang of hooligans from a local soccer team because he supported a rival club. 

“This is the least we can do as the Thessaloniki municipality to keep Alkis’ memory alive and for this specific street to serve as a reminder that such an incident must not be allowed to happen ever again,” said the head of the relevant committee, Petros Lekakis.

