Ukrainian refugees can get medical help at public hospitals, official announces

Ukrainian refugees who fled the war and came to Greece are entitled to medical services from the National Health System, a Health Ministry official said on Wednesday.

Ukrainian nationals with emergency protection papers will be able to seek help at the country’s public hospitals and medical centers, said the general secretary for health services, Yiannis Kotsiopoulos, adding that they will also have access to state-run mental health and physical rehabilitation facilities.

They can also fill prescriptions from a public sector doctor at private pharmacies.

The emergency measure is intended to cover Ukrainian refugees’ healthcare needs until they are formally inducted into the system and issued a social security number (AMKA).