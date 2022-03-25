Gov’t scraps monthly fine for unvaccinated over-60s

Greece will as of mid-April abolish fines for people over the age of 60 who are unvaccinated against Covid-19, authorities said Wednesday. A monthly 100-euro administrative fine was introduced January 15 in a bid to boost inoculation rates.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris said officials would review the measure in September depending on epidemiological trends.

At the same time, in a Finance Ministry bill tabled in Parliament Wednesday, the government extended rules that foresee the suspension from work of unvaccinated health workers to the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the government relaxed some of the restrictions. Students and teachers will only have to take one weekly self-test, down from two. It also lifted attendance limits on stadiums starting Saturday.

Greece Wednesday logged 23,016 new cases and 53 deaths. Intubations stood at 338.