NEWS

Gov’t scraps monthly fine for unvaccinated over-60s

govt-scraps-monthly-fine-for-unvaccinated-over-60s
[AP]

Greece will as of mid-April abolish fines for people over the age of 60 who are unvaccinated against Covid-19, authorities said Wednesday. A monthly 100-euro administrative fine was introduced January 15 in a bid to boost inoculation rates.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris said officials would review the measure in September depending on epidemiological trends. 

At the same time, in a Finance Ministry bill tabled in Parliament Wednesday, the government extended rules that foresee the suspension from work of unvaccinated health workers  to the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the government relaxed some of the restrictions. Students and teachers will only have to take one weekly self-test, down from two. It also lifted attendance limits on stadiums starting Saturday.

Greece Wednesday logged 23,016 new cases and 53 deaths. Intubations stood at 338.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Yorgos Karahalis/ AP Photo]
NEWS

Authorities announce 22,107 new Covid-19 cases, 42 deaths

[InTime News]
NEWS

Weekly mandatory self-tests for students to be reduced to one

Masha Crawford, a nurse, tends to a patient on dialysis at Providence St. John’s Health Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 2021. [Isadora Kosofsky/The New York Times]
NEWS

Second anti-Covid drug to be available next week

[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
NEWS

New Covid-19 cases ease to 23,106

[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Obligatory vaccination for healthcare staff extended to year-end

[AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis]
NEWS

Rate of new Covid-19 cases continues to rise with 26,785