Weather warming up at week’s end

After a week of wet and gloomy conditions with a wintry chill, meteorologists are promising a spell of spring weather starting on Thursday and lasting through the long weekend.

Clouds will disperse in most parts of the country in the morning, apart from the southern islands, which won’t see the sun until midday.

In Athens, daytime highs will reach 17 Celsius from lows of 5C, while northwesterly winds of 5 to 6 Beaufort will ease around noon. In Thessaloniki, northern Greece, temperatures will range from 3-18C with northwesterlies of 3-4 Beaufort.

Temperatures are expected to keep rising, hitting 20C over the weekend.