Authorities announce 22,107 new Covid-19 cases, 42 deaths

[Yorgos Karahalis/ AP Photo]

Greek health authorities announced 22,107 new cases of Covid-19 and 42 virus-related deaths during their daily briefing on Thursday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 344 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The new cases bring the total number of reported cases of Covid-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic up to 2,884,100, with a total of 27,125 virus-related deaths over the same period.

