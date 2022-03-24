NEWS

Charles De Gaulle arrives in Faliro Bay ahead of Belharra signatures

charles-de-gaulle-arrives-in-faliro-bay-ahead-of-belharra-signatures
[Kathimerini]

The French aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle arrived in Faliro Bay on Thursday ahead of the official inking of the deal under which Greece will procure cutting-edge Belharra Frigates for the Hellenic Navy and six additional Rafale fighter jets for its air force, on top of the 18 jets currently agreed to.

The final signatures by Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and his French counterpart Florence Parly are expected on Thursday night during an event hosted aboard the historic cruiser Georgios Averof. Other attendees include 14 high-ranking officials of the French Defense Ministry and executives from Naval Group, the defense company manufacturing the new frigates.

After the agreement is signed, officials are expected to move aboard the French flagship where they will be given a tour by the ship’s commander. They will also be briefed on the ship’s mission in the wider eastern Mediterranean. Finally, the two ministers of defense will be hosted for dinner in the ship’s wardroom where they are expected to discuss further potential areas of co-operation between the two countries.

To this end, the Chief of the National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) Konstantinos Floros will also meet with his French counterpart General Thierry Burkhard aboard the aircraft carrier. The two are expected to discuss widening the scope of training exercises held between the two countries, including joint training exercises between Greek and French special forces. It is possible that this could include joint exercises between Greek commandos and the French Foreign Legion in the near future.

Defense
READ MORE
[Gonzalo Fuentes/ Reuters]
NEWS

West showcases unity against Russia as NATO adds more troops to eastern flank

new-turkish-jet-incursions-in-the-eastern-aegean
NEWS

New Turkish jet incursions in the eastern Aegean

Greece’s ministers of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias (left) and Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos chat at the start of a jumbo Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) and Defense ministers meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, on Monday. [OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA]
NEWS

Greece satisfied with final text of EU Strategic Compass, say sources

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht looks on, on the day of a Foreign Affairs Council with Foreign Affairs and Defence Ministers, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium on Monday. [Johanna Geron/Reuters]
NEWS

Germany offers to provide core of EU quick reaction force in 2025

iniochos-starts-next-week
NEWS

Iniochos starts next week

[InTime News]
NEWS

New Rafale jets to participate in celebratory flyover