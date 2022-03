zelenskyy-to-address-greek-parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to virtually deliver an address to the Greek Parliament to rally international support for his country’s fight against Russia’s invasion, reports said Friday.

According to the same reports, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis invited Zelenskyy to speak to Parliament during a telephone call on Friday. No date has been set yet, reports said.

During the call, Zelenskyy reportedly congratulated Mitsotakis on Greek Independence Day.