1821 revolution a guide for modern-day Greeks, president says

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou marked Greek Independence Day on Friday saying that the 1821 revolution against the Ottoman Empire serves as an inspiration for modern-day Greeks seeking to safeguard the country’s territorial integrity.

“Nations occupy their space on the map of history with faith in their own strengths, [with] unity and passion for freedom,” Sakellaropoulou said.

“The example of the 1821 revolutionaries inspires and encourages us to protect our national sovereignty,” she said.