new-covid-cases-fall-by-over-a-quarter

Health authorities announced 16,234 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Friday, a 26.5% decrease on Thursday’s figure of 22,107.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 35 deaths, seven fewer than on the previous day.

There were 346 patients on ventilators, two more than on Thursday. Of the total intubated, 61.85% are unvaccinated or partially unvaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,900,334 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 27,160 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.3% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 173 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,281 to other confirmed cases.

The median age of new infections is 35 years, while the median age of fatalities is 79.