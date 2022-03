Two young girls are being treated in an Athens hospital after their aunt threw them off the balcony of their home on Friday.

The incident occurred in the western Athens suburb of Egaleo.

The girls, reported to be aged 2 and 5, were taken to Aghia Sofia Children’s Hospital. Their lives are not considered to be in danger.

The aunt subsequently jumped off the balcony. She is being treated in Thriasio hospital.

Police are investigating.