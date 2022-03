The prime minister’s invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address Parliament is a “positive solidarity move,” the shadow foreign minister said on Friday.

In a tweet, Giorgos Katrougalos, who was foreign minister in 2019, said “Greece must play a leading role in the diplomatic effort to bring an immediate end to the war, as a country of peace and a soft power.”

No date has been set for Zelenskyy’s address.