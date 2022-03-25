covid-19-spread-rate-declines-by-half

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases plunged on Friday to 16,234 from Thursday’s figure of 22,107 and the drop was not due to the national holiday of March 25 and less testing.

According to the National Organization for Public Health, Friday’s new cases emerged from 379,957 tests against Thursday’s 260,109 pointing to a much-welcome easing of the positivity rate from 8.50% to 4.27% in the 24-hour period.

Daily Covid-related fatalities also declined to 35 from 42 the day before – taking the overall death toll to 27,160 – while new hospital admissions and intubations remained steady at 417 and 214 respectively, against Thursday’s 412 new patients and 213 patients on ventilators.