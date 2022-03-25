no-sign-of-asphyxiation-in-death-of-9-year-old

An examination of tissue from the body of a 9-year-old girl who died at an Athens children’s hospital on January 28 did not find any signs of asphyxiation, according to the pathologist’s report submitted to the coroner’s office on Thursday.

The pathologists also concluded there were no signs of illness that could explain the girl’s death. This is consistent with the findings of doctors who examined the girl, while she was examined at four different hospitals from the time she was rushed in with a cardiac arrest last year to her death.

The results of the toxicological examination are still pending. The case has raised public interest because the girl was the third child of the Daskalakis family from the city of Patra to die an early death. The couple’s two other children, both girls, died in 2019 and 2021, respectively.