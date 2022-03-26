NEWS

Athens welcomes Ethiopia truce

athens-welcomes-ethiopia-truce

Greece has welcomed a decision by Ethiopia’s government Thursday to declare an immediate, unilateral truce in its conflict with rebellious Tigrayan forces to allow aid into the northern province.

In a statement Saturday, the Greek Foreign Ministry also welcomed a statement by Tigrayan rebels who agreed to a “cessation of hostilities,” marking a turning point in the nearly 17-month war in northern Ethiopia. 

“Both sides should now work to ensure that life-saving humanitarian aid reaches those in need,” the statement said.

Diplomacy
READ MORE
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks to the media after European Union leaders' summit, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, on Friday. [Johanna Geron/Reuters]
NEWS

Macron: Coordinating with Greece, Turkey over Mariupol evacuation

[AP]
NEWS

Erdogan says Turkey, Israel can work on gas amid push to mend ties

[AP]
NEWS

EU, US reach provisional deal on data flows but final pact months away

[Brendan Smialowski/ Pool via REUTERS]
NEWS

West assails Russian ‘barbarism’ as Ukrainians shelter from bombardment

[InTime News]
NEWS

Mitsotakis: Mariupol also a cause of sorrow for Greece

[Dimitris Papamitsos / Greek Prime Minister's Office]
NEWS

Mitsotakis: NATO unified on backing Ukraine