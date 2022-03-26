athens-welcomes-ethiopia-truce

Greece has welcomed a decision by Ethiopia’s government Thursday to declare an immediate, unilateral truce in its conflict with rebellious Tigrayan forces to allow aid into the northern province.

In a statement Saturday, the Greek Foreign Ministry also welcomed a statement by Tigrayan rebels who agreed to a “cessation of hostilities,” marking a turning point in the nearly 17-month war in northern Ethiopia.

“Both sides should now work to ensure that life-saving humanitarian aid reaches those in need,” the statement said.