Greece condemns North Korea’s ballistic missile launch
Greece has joined the European Union in condemning North Korea’s launch of a big new intercontinental ballistic missile on March 24.
“This is a violation of numerous United Nations Security Council resolutions and poses a serious threat to international and regional peace and security,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
On Friday, North Korea said the launch was designed to demonstrate the might of its nuclear force and deter any US military moves.