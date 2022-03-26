NEWS

Greece condemns North Korea’s ballistic missile launch

greece-condemns-north-koreas-ballistic-missile-launch
[AP]

Greece has joined the European Union in condemning North Korea’s launch of a big new intercontinental ballistic missile on March 24.

“This is a violation of numerous United Nations Security Council resolutions and poses a serious threat to international and regional peace and security,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Friday, North Korea said the launch was designed to demonstrate the might of its nuclear force and deter any US military moves.

Security Diplomacy
