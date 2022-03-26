NEWS

Greece condemns attacks on Saudi energy facilities

greece-condemns-attacks-on-saudi-energy-facilities

Greece has condemned “in the strongest terms” the barrage of attacks against oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. 

“Such actions clearly violate international law and compromise security and stability in the region,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Saturday.

Yemen’s Houthis said they launched attacks on Saudi energy facilities Friday, while the Saudi-led coalition said oil giant Aramco’s petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah was hit, causing a fire in two storage tanks but no casualties.

