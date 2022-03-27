greek-universities-eye-english-speaking-students

Greek universities plan to expand the number of programs offered in English, aiming to attract students from the Balkans, other Mediterranean countries, South Asia and China, as well as interested Greek students.

More than 200 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs will be added, most in 2023-24 but some in the 2022-23 academic year.

Universities are seeking support from EU structural funds.

Likewise, UK universities aim to attract Greek students back, after seeing an exodus after Brexit, by offering joint programs with Greek institutions.