police-dismantle-two-criminal-groups-accused-of-murders-and-blackmail

The Hellenic Police have dismantled two criminal groups accused of two homicides, five attempted homicides, and five cases of blackmail. Officers arrested a total of nine people believed to be connected to the group, while a further ten people are facing charges. According to a statement made by the police, the goal of both groups was to establish themselves in central Athens and blackmail shop-owners for protection money.

The defendants face charges including organization of a criminal gang, murder, attempted murder, blackmail, destruction of property, and assault. The murder cases relate to the killing of two men dating to June 2018 and February 2022.

All those arrested have been led before a prosecutor. Police investigations are ongoing.