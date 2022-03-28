dendias-in-cairo-for-meeting-with-egypt-counterpart

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Cairo Monday for a meeting with his Egypt counterpart Sameh Shoukry, the Foreign Ministry announced Sunday.

Broad talks between the two delegations will take place after the meeting. A joint press conference has been scheduled for 6.30 p.m.

Talks are expected to focus on bilateral ties, as well as on developments in Ukraine, the eastern Mediterranean, Libya and sub-Saharan Africa, the ministry said. [AMNA]