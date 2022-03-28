athens-condemns-hadera-terrorist-attack

Greece has condemned Sunday’s terrorist attack in Hadera, in northern Israel.

Two police officers were shot dead on a city street and were then shot dead by undercover officers, as the US secretary of state and three Arab foreign ministers visited the country for a summit.

The Islamic State (ISIS) group claimed responsibility for the attack, in a statement posted on social media.

“Appalled by the terrorist attack in Hadera,” the Foreign Ministry in Athens said in a statement Monday.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We strongly condemn this brutal act of violence and stand in full solidarity with our partners the people and government of Israel,” it said.