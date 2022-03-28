diplomatic-push-for-greek-aid-to-reach-mariupol

Diplomatic activity is underway to secure Greek participation in a humanitarian aid mission to the besieged port city of Mariupol amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Government sources say Greek Foreign Ministry officials are in contact with their counterparts at the French Foreign Ministry which is coordinating the planned mission.

Mariupol is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe, Mayor Vadym Boichenko said Monday, adding that the city must be completely evacuated.

Boichenko said about 160,000 civilians were trapped in the city without power. Twenty-six buses were waiting to evacuate civilians but Russian forces had not agreed to give them safe passage, he said. [Kathimerini, Reuters]