New Covid-19 cases jump up to 27,490

Greek health authorities announced 27,490 new cases of Covid-19, and 73 virus-related deaths during their daily briefing on Monday, up from 13,429 the day before. However, the increased number of cases is also usually a result of significantly less testing being carried out over the weekend. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 342 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The new cases were identified from a total of 113,940 tests, a positivity rate of 24.1%.

There have been a total of 2,957,810 reported cases of Covid-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic, and 27,341 virus-related deaths over the same period.

