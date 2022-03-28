pm-holds-meeting-on-food-security

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a meeting on Greece’s food security on Monday. The meeting included discussions on market efficiency, food security, international factors affecting the agricultural products market, supplies, energy and its effect on the cost of production.

“The primary economic sector will continue to have the full support of the government as it is directly affected by the energy and geopolitical crisis,” stated the Rural Development and Food Ministry, adding that “All available tools within the framework of the European Union and the goals of the government are being utilized.”

Rural Development and Food Minister Giorgos Georgantas stressed that there are no factors disrupting the market and the supplies chains, including products for which there was concern of shortages like sunflower oil. The minister even pointed that there is scope to increase domestic production, while adjustments can be made to meet the demand by households by reducing sunflower oil used in the production of biofuels.

Georgantas also stated that Greece does not import the majority of its cereals from Ukraine and its supply chains remain unaffected by the ongoing crisis.

Finally, the government decided to increase inspections and checks to confront unfair commercial practices and potential cases of price speculation.