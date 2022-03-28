NEWS

Death of Corinth woman attributed to food poisoning

[InTime News]

The death of a 35-year-old woman in Corinth is currently being attributed to food poisoning according to information available to Kathimerini on Monday. The woman was rushed to hospital after feeling severely unwell, as was her mother who was also unwell. The mother has been intubated by doctors and is being treated in the Corinth General Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

The coroner is expected to conduct a full autopsy to determine the 35-year-old’s cause of death and officers from the nearby Kiato Police Precinct are also investigating the case.

