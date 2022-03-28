Court papers to be issued electronically from September
Most court papers will be issued electronically from the new judicial year in September under new legislation, the ministers of citizen protection, justice and digital governance announced on Monday.
Around 1,500 police officers seconded as bailiffs currently deliver 1.5 million legal documents annually.
In a statement, the ministers said the digitalization of the process will mean many of those 1,500 officers will return to normal police duties.