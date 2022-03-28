NEWS

Court papers to be issued electronically from September

court-papers-to-be-issued-electronically-from-september
[InTime News]

Most court papers will be issued electronically from the new judicial year in September under new legislation, the ministers of citizen protection, justice and digital governance announced on Monday.

Around 1,500 police officers seconded as bailiffs currently deliver 1.5 million legal documents annually.

In a statement, the ministers said the digitalization of the process will mean many of those 1,500 officers will return to normal police duties. 

Justice Digital Transformation
READ MORE
greece-still-ranks-low-in-digital-health
NEWS

Greece still ranks low in digital health

[File photo]
DIASPORA

Greeks abroad now able to electronically register vital events through consulates

[INTIME NEWS]
NEWS

Digital platform eases dealings with government bureaucracy

russian-couple-seeks-to-overturn-greek-ban-on-renewing-residence-permits
NEWS

Russian couple seeks to overturn Greek ban on renewing residence permits

Monk Emmanouil Gavrilakis is seen standing beside the ‘Lighthouse of Peace’ on Lycabettus Hill in an undated photograph from the Petros Poulidis Collection of the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation (ERT) Archive.
CULTURE

Exploring Athens’ erstwhile beacon of peace

[InTime News]
NEWS

Death of Corinth woman attributed to food poisoning