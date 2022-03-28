pm-to-meet-with-student-facing-deportation

A young refugee who has excelled in school since arriving in Greece as unaccompanied teenager but faces deportation upon turning 18 has been invited to meet with the prime minister on Tuesday, government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou announced on Monday.

Originally from Guinea, Saidu Kamara survived a shipwreck near Kalymnos in 2019 as an unaccompanied refugee.

Now top of his class in the Athens suburb of Aghios Dimitrios, Kamara carried the Greek flag for his school at his local parade to mark Independence Day on March 25, an honor reserved for top-marks students.

His application for asylum was turned down in December. Since then, Kaidou has received the support of this classmates and teachers to remain in Greece.

Oikonomou said that Kyriakos Mitsotakis would receive Kamara in his office on Tuesday afternoon.

“Following of the re-examination of Saidu Kamaras’s request to remain in Greece, the state has taken all the necessary actions to support this request,” Oikonomou said in a social media post.