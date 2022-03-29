Restrictions to ease in April, be reviewed in September

The relaxation of measures in April to contain the spread of Covid-19 will be reviewed in September, according to Health Minister Thanos Plevris, who also clarified that “we are not talking about the abolition of measures, but about their suspension based on the epidemiological picture and the [situation in the] summer.”

He added that there are concerns, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), that the coronavirus will return with a vengeance in September.

“Essentially, from May onward, there will be a large-scale de-escalation of measures,” he said in comments to ANT1 TV on Monday.

He reiterated that from April 15 to August 31, the fines for those over the age of 60 who have not been vaccinated will be suspended, but the measure will be reviewed from September. Moreover, he said that the Health Ministry is considering allowing people to access outdoor premises in the summer, either from April 18 or from May, “without having to present a vaccination certificate.”

He said the issue will be discussed by the committee of experts advising the government on the coronavirus and will depend on the epidemiological picture.

Plevris also noted that the cases remain at a high level, but this is not reflected in hospitalizations. This, he added, is mainly due to the fact that almost 85% of adults and 90% of people over the age of 60 are vaccinated against Covid-19.

Regarding unvaccinated health workers, he said that a provision stipulating that they remain suspended from the National Health System until December 31 will be voted through on Wednesday.

He stressed that the government’s position is that for as long as there is a pandemic, health workers must be vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to be able to work in health facilities. This has to do with both public health and the fact that someone who denies science cannot reliably provide such services, he said.