Electronic platform for displaced Ukrainians opens

[Vadim Ghirda./AP]

An electronic platform for the pre-registration of displaced persons from Ukraine was launched on Monday.

The platform is available on the website of the Ministry of Immigration and Asylum and provides Ukrainian citizens residing in Ukraine before the start of the Russian invasion on February 24 the opportunity to submit their details and make an appointment at regional offices of the Asylum Service in order to obtain temporary protection status.

The first 1,000 appointments have already been scheduled – through the platform. The process to provide temporary protection will begin on April 4 and will take place at the Regional Asylum Offices of Crete, Patra, Athens and Thessaloniki. 

