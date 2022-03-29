Ukraine, energy, and Eastern Mediterranean the focus of Dendias, Shoukry talks

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo on Monday, to discuss deepening strategic relations and cooperation on the basis of international law and the Law of the Sea, the war in Ukraine, energy and food security, and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, in Libya and in the broader region.

Asked if the crisis in Ukraine leads to an adjustment of the goals of Greek foreign policy in the region, Dendias said that these “are always stable, absolute goals: stability, security, respect for the independence and territorial integrity of states.”

“A major international crisis, such as the one caused by the Russian invasion in Ukraine, leads to a need to review tactics several times, and to look at various issues from the beginning. This is happening now, but Greek foreign policy is a foreign policy of principles. We will continue to advocate and support these principles,” he said.