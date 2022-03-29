one-killed-in-corinth-events-venue-blast

Authorities in Corinth have confirmed that at least one person was killed during a blast at an events hall in the northeastern Peloponnesian town in the early hours of Tuesday.

Firefighters dispatched to the scene recovered one body from the site of the explosion, but are also said to have discovered “body parts” in the debris, pointing to a second victim.

The Korinthostv.gr website said that a gas leak is believed to be the most likely cause of the powerful explosion at the party venue just on the fringes of the town.