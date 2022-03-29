NEWS

African dust clouds to settle over Greece until Saturday

african-dust-clouds-to-settle-over-greece-until-saturday

Southerly winds are expected to bring large quantities of dust from North Africa to Greece, the National Observatory of Athens reported on Tuesday.

According to forecast models of the NOA’s Meteo weather service, dust clouds started sweeping in from the Sahara on Tuesday and will last through Saturday.

While the phenomenon is not unprecedented for the season, it is unusual for it to last more than two to three days.

Apart from casting a pall over many parts of the country and affecting visibility, the thick dust is also a potential public health hazard, especially for people with asthma or other breathing difficulties.

Weather Health
