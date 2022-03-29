police-make-big-heroin-haul-in-athens-bust

Police in the Greek capital have seized nearly 30.5 kilograms of heroin in a downtown Athens operation that has also led to the arrest of one suspect, aged 28.

According to a police announcement on Tuesday, the unnamed suspect is a foreign national and is believed to be part of a bigger international drug smuggling racket.

Acting on information concerning the racket’s operations, investigators tracked the suspect to an apartment in the city center, where they found 63 packages containing 30.46 kilograms of the drug.

No additional details were available.