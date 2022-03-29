New Covid-19 cases continue to rise with 28,933, deaths down

Greek health authorities announced 28,933 new Covid-19 cases, continuing the upward trend, and 49 virus-related deaths, down from 73 on Monday, during their daily briefing on Tuesday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 351 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The new cases were identified from a total of 434,502 tests, a positivity rate of 6.66%.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, accounted for almost 1/3 of the new cases of Covid-19 with 11,207, while the northern port city of Thessaloniki reported 2,827 new cases.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic is close to reaching the three million milestone, standing at 2,986,882 on Tuesday. There has also been a total of 27,392 virus-related deaths over the same period.