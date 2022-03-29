NEWS

European Commission, Global Citizen, and Canadian government to host event for Ukraine



The European Commission, Global Citizen, and the Canadian government will join forces on April 9 to raise money for displaced Ukrainians, called “Stand Up for Ukraine.”

“The campaign will culminate with a global pledging even on April 9, co-hosted by Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,” said the Commission in a statement uploaded on social media on Tuesday.

“On April 9, 2022, the biggest online event ‘Social Media Rally’ will support Ukrainian temporary migrants. To help them eventually get back home, to prevent them from becoming refugees,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Some of the acts to perform on the day include Billie Eilish, Elton John, Katy Perry, U2, Radiohead, Stevie Wonder, and U2.

