Names and baptisms can now be declared online

The digitization of Greece’s public services is continuing to expand apace and now includes naming and baptism declarations through Gov.gr.

Citizens can access the site with their Taxisnet codes or web banking codes. The naming and baptism declaration is made in combination by both parents. The statement is received electronically by the registrar of the municipality where the child’s birth was declared.

Applicants are then notified by SMS and email so they can locate and save the registration deed through my.gov.gr. The file incorporates all security features (QR code, security code, advanced electronic signature) and can be provided for legal use.

Public services provided digitally include birth certificate at the maternity hospital, the issuance of certificates of marital status, birth, citizenship, marriage, co-habitation agreements, and death and registration of expatriate deeds by the consulates.

