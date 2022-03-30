NEWS

US sees key role for East Med in new energy landscape

us-sees-key-role-for-east-med-in-new-energy-landscape

Washington has stressed the renewed importance of the eastern Mediterranean region in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Europe’s need to cut energy dependence on Russia.

Asked by Greek public broadcaster ERT whether geopolitical developments have prompted a review of Washington’s position on the construction of the EastMed gas pipeline, a spokesperson for the US State Department said that the East Mediterranean region will play an increasingly important role as it expands its capacity to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) and build infrastructure such as regional electricity interconnectors, thereby promoting Europe’s energy diversification. 

The spokesperson said the US remains committed to clean energy projects that would interconnect Europe with the East Mediterranean and the Middle East.

The spokesperson made no special reference to the 6 billion euro EastMed pipeline proposed to connect Israel with Cyprus, Greece and Italy. 

