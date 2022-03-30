energy-ministry-holds-emergency-meeting-over-supply-concerns

Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas has called an emergency meeting of the ministry’s crisis management team for Wednesday as Russia’s deadline for the payment of natural gas supplies in roubles expires Thursday.

The objective of the meeting is to examine alternative scenarios for ensuring that Greece has energy sufficiency if supplies from Russia are cut off.

Russia has said it will work out practical arrangements by Thursday for foreign companies to pay for its gas in roubles, raising the probability of supply disruptions as Western nations have so far rejected Moscow’s demand for a currency switch. [AMNA, Reuters]