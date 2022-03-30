Mother of three dead children detained by police 

Greek police on Wednesday detained the mother of three young girls who died in the space of three years.

The 33-year-old woman from the city of Patra in southwestern Greece was expected to be led before a prosecutor in Athens later in the day.

The histological and toxicological analyses conducted on the body of 9-year-old Georgina, the last child of the family who died at the Aglaia Kyriakou Children’s Hospital in Athens at the end of January 2022, have been completed and the findings are in the hands of medical examiner Sotiris Bouzianis, who will determine the cause of death.

The first forensic examinations concluded last Thursday but Bouzianis ordered a further examination of the sample due to a “suspicious” substance that was detected in the body of the 9-year-old.

Georgina was the third girl of the family to die in since 2019. Her demise was preceded by the death of her 3.5-year-old sister Malena in the summer of 2019 and of 6-month-old Iris, in 2021.

Prosecutors in Patra ordered a preliminary investigation into the deaths to answer the questions of the girls’ parents as well as doctors.