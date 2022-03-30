Patra mother charged over death of daughter (9)

A prosecutor in Athens charged a 33-year-old woman with homicide on Wednesday over the death of her 9-year-old daughter, who passed away in hospital in January.

According to the case file, the 9-year-old died from the administration of a toxic substance.

She was the third of the woman’s three children to die in the space of three years.

Police earlier arrested the mother of the three girls. She is expected to appear before an investigating magistrate on Thursday and to testify within the next five days.

The histological and toxicological analyses conducted on the body of 9-year-old Georgina, the last child of the family who died at the Aglaia Kyriakou Children’s Hospital in Athens at the end of January 2022, have been completed and the findings are in the hands of medical examiner Sotiris Bouzianis, who will determine the cause of death.

The first forensic examinations concluded last Thursday but Bouzianis ordered a further examination of the sample due to a “suspicious” substance that was detected in the body of the 9-year-old.

Georgina was the third girl of the family to die in since 2019. Her demise was preceded by the death of her 3.5-year-old sister Malena in the summer of 2019 and of 6-month-old Iris, in 2021.

Prosecutors in Patra ordered a preliminary investigation into the deaths to answer the questions of the girls’ parents as well as doctors.