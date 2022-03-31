child-murder-suspect-given-more-time-to-testify

Α 33-year-old mother who was charged with intentionally killing her 9-year-old daughter was on Thursday given until Monday to prepare her defense.

Georgina died in hospital on January 29 and posthumous toxicology tests showed she had received ketamine, an anesthetic drug often used in animal surgeries, that had not been prescribed by her treating doctors.

The mother was arrested on Wednesday evening in her hometown of Patra, western Greece, and was transferred to the Attica Police Headquarters (GADA) where she spent the night. She will remain in GADA until Monday.

In a report submitted to the prosecutor handling the case, the Attica Security Directorate said its investigation revealed “that the only person who was in Georgina’s room for the last 20 minutes of her life, before the side effects of the drug started, was her mother.”

The family’s two other young girls had also died in mysterious circumstances in the last three years, prompting the homicides unit to investigate this case.