Rate of new Covid-19 cases continues to ease with 21,099

Greek health authorities announced 21,099 new cases of Covid-19 and 51 virus-related deaths on Thursday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 355 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The new Covid-19 cases were identified from a total of 267,014 tests, a positivity rate of 7.9%.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, remains the epicenter of the pandemic in the country, accounting for over 1/3 of the new cases with 7,978 reported cases. The northern port city of Thessaloniki registered 2,020 cases.

The total number of reported cases of Covid-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 3,030,429, with 27,510 virus-related deaths over the same period.