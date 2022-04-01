NEWS

US extends deployment of USS Harry S. Truman in the Mediterranean

The US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman will continue its deployment in the Mediterranean through the summer as the crisis in Ukraine continues.

Defense officials say US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved the extension on Thursday and will include three more Navy warships.

The carrier’s aircraft have been flying in support of US and NATO efforts to bolster the eastern flank of NATO in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

