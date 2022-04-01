NEWS

Aircraft to fly over the Acropolis as part of Iniochos exercise

[Intime News]

A mixed formation of fighter aircraft will fly over the Acropolis Hill on Friday afternoon, as part of the multinational air force exercise Iniochos 2022, the General Staff of the Hellenic Air Force said.

The flyovers will take place from 1.45 p.m. to 2.15 p.m.

Iniochos 22 is being conducted in the greater area of ​​the Athens Flight Information Region, involving a total of 1,900 staff and, in addition to the aircraft carriers, 130 aircraft and helicopters of all types from 20 countries, as well as 10 naval surface units.

In addition to France and the United States, participants include Israel, Italy, Slovenia, Bulgaria, the Republic of Cyprus, Austria and Canada, with observers from Egypt, Albania, North Macedonia, the UK, India, Kuwait, Croatia, Morocco and Saudi Arabia.

Defense
