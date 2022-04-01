PM, Mariupol consul general discuss Greek community, reconstruction

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the country’s consul general in Mariupol, Ukraine, Manolis Androulakis, discussed the situation in the embattled city, the state of the ethnic Greek community, as well as future reconstruction efforts at a meeting on Friday.

At the start of the meeting, Mitsotakis said he wanted to discuss “how will we be able to take an active part in the reconstruction of the city when the hostilities are over and the Russian invasion – which has tested everyone, but the city’s residents more than anyone – comes to an end.”

Androulakis said Greece’s clear position on the war as well as the announcements to help rebuild the city “was appreciated” by Ukraine and are “in the right direction.”

Greece said Wednesday it was still prepared to send humanitarian aid to Mariupol, as part of a French plan to create a humanitarian corridor, when conditions allow it. It has also offered to rebuild a maternity hospital destroyed in March by Russian shelling.

The Foreign Ministry has also reopened the Consulate General of Greece in Odessa.