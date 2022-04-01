Validity of vaccination, recovery certificates to change 

The validity of vaccination certificates issued by the government after two doses of a vaccine against Covid-19 and certificates proving recovery from the disease could be extended to match EU directives, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said Friday.

The EU recommends a nine-month duration for the two-dose vaccination certificate and 6 months for the recovery certificate. In Greece, the document proving recovery from Covid is valid for three months, while vaccination with two doses is valid for seven months. There is no time limit for those who have gotten a booster shot.

Plevris also said the ministry is considering scrapping the need to display a certificate when entering a closed venue during the summer months, but any final decisions will be taken next week.