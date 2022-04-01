father-of-dead-9-year-old-coming-to-athens-to-receive-case-file

The father of a nine-year-old girl whose mother is accused of having killed her while in hospital in January this year was travelling from Patra to Athens with his lawyer on Friday to get a copy of the case file ahead of his testimony before an investigating magistrate in the coming days.

The girl, Georgina died in hospital on January 29 and postmortem toxicology tests showed she had received ketamine, an anesthetic drug often used in animal surgeries, which had not been prescribed by her treating doctors.

The 33-year-old mother was arrested in her hometown of Patra on Wednesday on charges she intentionally killed her daughter.

The man appeared to support the accused until her arrest this week.

The family’s two other young girls also died under mysterious circumstances in the last three years, prompting the homicides unit to investigate this case.