lawyer-assigned-to-woman-accused-of-killing-daughter

An investigating magistrate has assigned a new lawyer to represent a woman accused of intentionally killing her nine-year-old daughter while in hospital in January this year.

The lawyer, Konstantinos Zardas, is expected to go to Attica Police Headquarters Friday.

He is also due to make a statement after the woman, 33-year-old Roula Pispirigou, testifies on Monday.

Pispirigou, who is in police detention, denies that she killed her daughter, Georgina.

Her two other young daughters also died under mysterious circumstances in the last three years.

The investigating magistrate had to assign a lawyer to the accused after two other lawyers declined to represent her.