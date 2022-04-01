little-change-in-covid-figures

Health authorities announced 21,102 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Friday, three more than Thursday’s figure of 21,099.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 60 deaths, nine more than on the previous day.

There were 351 patients on ventilators, one more than Thursday. Of the total intubated, 59.83% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,051,531 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 27,571 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.3% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 181 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,778 to other confirmed cases.

The median age of new infections is 36 years, while the median age of fatalities is 79.