electricity-subsidies-announced-for-april

Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas announced on Friday the subsidies for electricity that will apply in April for households and enterprises.

The household subsidy is for all primary residences, or roughly 4.2 million homes, irrespective of income or other criteria. The average monthly subsidy for an average household consuming up to 300 KWh/month will increase by 80% in April compared to March, from €40 to €72.

Households that already qualify for the social residential tariff will see their average subsidy increase from €53 to €72.

For consumers who have floating rate plans, they will receive a subsidy of €270/MWh for the first 150 kWh used in the month and €210/MWh for the consumption between the next 151 to 300 kWh.

Businesses on floating rate plans will see their subsidy double to €130.

Other professional groups and bakeries will also benefit from subsidies. [AMNA]