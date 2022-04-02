NEWS

Police deny mother accused of killing daughter assaulted in custody

[InTime News]

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) has denied a claim that a woman who is accused of intentionally killing her 9-year-old daughter while in hospital in January was physically assaulted while in custody. 

The claim was made by relatives of Roula Pispirigou on an afternoon TV show on Friday. 

The 33-year-old was examined by a medical examiner and no injuries were reported, while police said she made a statement that the alleged incident did not occur. 

Meanwhile, an investigating magistrate has assigned a new lawyer to represent Pispirigou after two other lawyers declined to do so. 

The lawyer, Konstantinos Zardas, was expected to go to Attica Police Headquarters on Friday. He is also due to make a statement after Pispirigou testifies on Monday. 

Pispirigou, who is in police detention, denies that she killed her daughter, Georgina. Her two other young daughters also died under mysterious circumstances in the last three years. 

